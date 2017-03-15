Funeral services for Inez Moore will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 17, at the Bethania Lutheran Church in Rosholt, SD. Inez passed away at the Marshall County Healthcare Center on Sunday, March 12, at 94 years of age. Inez formerly resided in Rosholt and became a resident at Wheatcrest Hills in Britton in November 2016. Survivors include: daughter Carol (Kirk) Moeckly, Britton and their family – Barb & Chris Roehrich, Sioux Falls; Ryan & Amy Moeckly and family, Britton, Steve & Brooke Moeckly and family, Sioux Falls; daughter Janet (Jay )Cory, Wahpeton, ND, and family; daughter Lois (Rod) Westby, Rosholt and family and daughter Donna (Randall) Holman