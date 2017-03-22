INEZ LORRAINE MOORE

Inez Lorraine (Wilbrecht Wickander) Moore, 94, Rosholt, died on Sunday, March 12, 2017, at the Marshall County Healthcare Center in Britton. Funeral services were held on Friday, March 17, at Bethania Lutheran Church in Rosholt with the Rev. Nancy Quatier officiating. Music was provided by Lana and Paul Sand. Burial was in the St. Joseph Cemetery, rural Rosholt. Pallbearers were her grandsons. Honorary pallbearers were her granddaughters and step-, great- and great-great-grandchildren. Inez was born on June 19, 1922, in Puposky, MN, to Adolph and Julia (Anderson) Wilbrecht. She grew up and attended school at Campbell, MN. After graduating from ND State College of Science at Wahpeton in 1941 she moved to Rosholt, where she worked at the Rosholt Community Bank and met her future husband, Edgar “Eddie” Wickander. They were married on July 24, 1944, at Augusta, GA, while he was serving in the U.S. Army during World War II. After the war, they settled in Rosholt. In 1951 they moved to the farm east of Rosholt where they raised their four daughters. Inez worked at the Rosholt School in the business office. The family moved to Sisseton in 1969 and she worked at the Coteau des Prairies Hospital. Eddie died in 1971. Inez started working at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company in 1972 and moved to Fergus Falls, MN, and later Detroit Lakes, MN. On Jan. 20, 1979, Inez married Bill Moore in Detroit Lakes. They lived in Detroit Lakes and the St. Cloud, MN, area until they retired in 1985. From 1985 to 1992, they lived by a lake near Garfield, MN. In 1992, Bill and Inez moved to Rosholt. They enjoyed spending winters in Mission, TX, from 1985 until 2002. Bill died in 2005. She entered Countryside Inn Assisted Living in 2013, the Rosholt Care Center in June of 2016, and Wheatcrest Hills Healthcare Community in Britton in November. Inez was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Bethania Lutheran Church. She enjoyed her weekly bridge and coffee groups, doing crossword puzzles and spending time with her children and their families. She was a blessing to her family and friends and will be greatly missed. Survivors include her daughters and their husbands, Janet (Jay) Cory, Wahpeton; Carol (Kirk) Moeckly, Britton; Lois (Rod) Westby, Rosholt; and Donna (Randy) Holman, Castlewood; a stepdaughter, Carolyn (Larry) Larsen, Minnetonka, MN; a stepdaughter-in-law, Avis Moore, Eagan, MN; a brother, Lester (Jane) Wilbrecht, Mexico; a sister, Carol Rufer, Mishawaka, IN; grandchildren Gail (Ed) Korth, Tresa (Henry) Peck, Stephnie Thompson, Dana Linder, Jason Cory, Sonja Cory, Chad Cory, Jesica Cory, Adam (Katie) Cory, Barb (Chris) Roehrich, Ryan (Amy) Moeckly, Steve (Brooke) Moeckly, Ben (Monica) Westby, Katie (Chad) Smith, Andy (Erin) Westby, Crissy (Jerry) Skogstad, Missy (Dana) Rhody, Eric (Kari) Holman and Carey Holman; step-grandchildren David (Jane) Larsen, Rob (Amy) Larsen, Jim Moore, Justin Moore and Layton Moore; 43 great-grandchildren; six stepgreat-grandchildren; and 17 great-great-grandchildren. Inez was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; a stepson, James Moore; brothers Don, Eldon, Earl, and Lloyd Wilbrecht; sisters Helen Eaton and Phyllis Olthoff; several brothers- and sisters-in-law; a granddaughter, Christine Moeckly; and a great-grandson, Isaiah Thompson.