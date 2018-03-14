IDA MONICA (HAIR) CONN

A memorial service for Ida Conn was held at the Cape Coral First United Methodist Church on March 3 with Rev. Chuck Engelhard officiating.

She was born at home near Hecla on August 14, 1936, to Lyle and Dorothy Hair. She went to country grade school and then high school in Britton. She then went to Sioux Falls to the Stewart School of Hair Styling and then married Charles Conn on Sept. 7, 1954. They had three children, Vicki, Curtis and Sheri. They worked for Reserve Mining Company in Minnesota for 30 years, then retired and moved to Cape Coral, FL.

She loved to golf, was a top rated insurance salesperson, was a great cook (famous for her rice hotdish).

She is survived by her children; three siblings, Lyle (Pat), Lincoln, KS, Floyd (Sharon), Mission, and Dolly (Howard), Britton; five grandchildren, Geri, Christopher, Joseph, Crystal, and Adam; and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, her son Curtis, her parents, and a son-in-law Dean Lenius.