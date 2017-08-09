The Mass of Christian Burial for Herbert Samson will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 14, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Eden, SD. Visitation will be one hour preceding the funeral. Interment will be in St. Michael Cemetery under the direction of the Price Funeral Chapel of Britton. Herb passed away on Friday, August 4, 2017, at Avera-St. Luke’s Hospital in Aberdeen, at the age of 87, with his family at his side. Herbert Math Samson was born on March 12, 1930, in Britton to Frank and Katherine (Michlitsch) Samson. He grew up on the family farm near Eden and attended rural Marshall County schools before graduating from Roslyn High School. Herb continued his education at Northern State College in Aberdeen where he attained his Bachelor’s Degree, and later earned his Master’s Degree from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. On March 18, 1950, he was united in marriage with Abagail Opitz in Eden. Over the years, they lived in Veblen, on the farm, and in Aberdeen. Herb dedicated over 40 years of his life to education, including 26 years in Administration. He taught in a number of different schools, but the majority of his career was spent in the Veblen School District. Education was always of the utmost importance to Herb, but he also enjoyed time spent on his farm. It was perhaps the combination of his desire for learning, grounded in the manual labor of the farm, that made him such a well-rounded individual. In his spare time, Herb enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and yard work. He was an avid reader. Family and church were very important to him, and he loved to spend time with the grandchildren. Perhaps most of all, Herb relished the simple pleasure of visiting with his friends in Eden over a game of pinochle. His quiet, committed, and trustworthy manner were demonstrated on a daily basis, and will be remembered by all who knew him. Grateful for having shared his life are his wife of 67 years, Abagail Samson of Aberdeen; his six children, Gerry (Dan) Bessler of Wahpeton, ND, Cathy (Jeff) Wilkes of Sioux Falls, Candace (Bob) McNamara of Brandon, Melanie (Craig) Sommers of Aberdeen, Scott (Joanne Ness) Samson of Fergus Falls, MN, and Corey (Britt) Samson of Sioux Falls; ten grandchildren, Dan Bessler, Kyle Bessler, Spencer Sommers, Dylan Sommers, Jeffrey Wilkes, William Wilkes, Lauren Hinton, Rachel McNamara, Sydney Samson and Mikayla McMahon; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Goldie Hansen of Veblen; and a number of nieces, nephews, and their families. Preceding him in death were his parents; four brothers, Norbert, Delbert, Adolph, and Wulfran Samson; and two sisters, Elvira Janisch and Priscilla Pitzl. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be directed to the Avera Cancer Institute; 210 Penn St., Suite 105; Aberdeen, SD 57401. An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net. Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Abagail Samson; 2026 Ashwood Dr.; Aberdeen, SD 57401.