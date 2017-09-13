Henry “Hank” Colemer, 82 of Forman, ND, passed away on Thursday, September 7, 2017, at the Fargo Veterans Administration Healthcare in Fargo. There will be memorial visitation from 5-7:00 p.m. Friday, September 15, at the Price Funeral Chapel of Forman, with the family present. At Hank’s request, there will be no formal service. His cremains will be interred at a later date in the Havana Cemetery. The Price Funeral Chapel of Forman is assisting the family with arrangements. Henry Monroe “Hank” Colemer was born on March 23, 1935, on the family farm east of Havana, ND, to Walter Monroe and Eliza Bell (White) Colemer. As an infant, he moved with his family to Kidder for a few years before they returned to the Havana area. Hank received his education in the Havana School, after which he started working for the railroad. Hank answered his country’s call to duty and served in the U. S. Army from September of 1954 to June of 1956. He was awarded the Army of Occupation Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, and also received awards for his marksmanship. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to the Havana area. On October 12, 1958, he was united in marriage with Marie Kathleen Anderson at the Highlanda Lutheran Church of rural Langford. They made their home in Havana where Hank was employed for more than 25 years at the elevator. In addition to the elevator work, he also drove bulk truck and delivered oil and gas. In 1984, he started working at the elevator in Forman, and later as a custodian at the Sargent Central school in Forman. In addition to his custodial duties, he also served as a bus driver for the district. The couple moved to Forman in 1989 and have made it their home since that time. Most recently, Hank drove the van for the South Valley Special Education students to Hankinson for five years, retiring in 2006. Hank was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Havana and had served on the church council. Over the years, he was quite adept at keeping the fuel oil furnace operating in the church. He was a member of the Anderson Wertman Post #108 of the American Legion of Havana. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed the opportunity to take his grandchildren hunting. Perhaps above all else, Hank enjoyed attending every sporting events that featured one of his sons or grandchildren. He was truly their number one fan in the stands! Never one to hold back on his opinion, Hank was well known for his sometimes-brutal honesty. Anyone who knew him was aware that he told it like he saw it, and there wasn’t much doubt about where he stood on an issue or topic. He was truly, one of a kind. Grateful for having shared his life are his wife of 58 years, Marie Colemer of Forman; his three sons, Curtis (Shelli) Colemer of Gwinner, ND, Allen (Julie) Colemer of Forman, and Jeff (Dena) Colemer of St. Michael, MN; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his parents and a sister, Marie Christianson. An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net. Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Marie Colemer; P.O. Box 347; Forman, ND 58032.