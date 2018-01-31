The memorial service for Gregory (Greg) Wickre, 42 of Sioux Falls, formerly of Britton, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 2, at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Britton. Rev. Lloyd Redhage will officiate. Greg will go to his final resting place in the Britton Cemetery this Spring under the direction of Price Funeral Chapel of Britton.

Visitation will be 5-7:00 p.m. Thursday at the church fellowship hall, concluding with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service.

Greg died on Friday, January 26, 2018, doing what he loved most—riding the trails with friends through the Black Hills near Spearfish, SD.

Family and biking friends held a visitation at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel of Spearfish prior to services in Britton.

Gregory (Greg) Keith Wickre was born on September 26, 1975, in Britton to Gary and Marlys (Wolf) Wickre of Britton. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Britton.

He attended school in Britton and graduated in 1994. While in school he participated in football and wrestling and was a part of the 1992 State Runner-Up football team. After high school he attended South Dakota State University in Brookings and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering Technology.

After college, Greg went to work at Dakota Digital in Sioux Falls. He was employed there at the time of his death. His work at Dakota Digital provided him the opportunity to work with cars and motorcycles on a daily basis and allowed him to travel across the country attending major car and motorcycle shows from Sturgis to Florida to Kentucky to Las Vegas to Los Angeles.

As a child, Greg loved to take things apart to see how they worked but had a tendency to not put them back together again. He had a love of the outdoors that he carried into adulthood. In his youth, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and baseball. As he got older his interests shifted to cars and motorcycles and then into mountain biking, hiking, camping and kayaking.

Mountain biking became his true passion. He has traveled as far as Fruita, CO, to attend the Fat Tire Festival and ride the trails in the Rocky Mountains. He loved to visit the Black Hills of South Dakota and ride the trails near the Lead/Deadwood/ Spearfish area. He participated in the Dakota 5-0 held in Spearfish a couple of times and this past summer was an event volunteer along with his girlfriend Nicole and her daughter Sophia. In 2010, he completed the Tour de Kota bike ride from Elk Point, SD to Sisseton, SD.

His passion for bikes created a dream of one day owning a bike shop. That dream came true in June of 2017 when he purchased Harlan’s Bike and Tour Shop in Sioux Falls. Nicole helped him run the shop while he continued to work at Dakota Digital.

Grateful for having shared his life are his parents; sister Lisa (Kevin) Knudson and nephews Kendall and Lukas of Britton; Nicole Boone and her daughter Sophia of Sioux Falls; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hersey and Margaret Wickre and Walter and Martha Wolf, and cousins Dennis Wolf and Scott Grimsrud.

The family asks those who plan to attend the service to dress casually.

Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Mr. and Mrs. Gary Wickre, P. O. Box 465, Britton, SD 57430.

