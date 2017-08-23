Funeral services for Grace H. Dunkel, 94, of Aberdeen, SD, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 17, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Aberdeen, with Pastor Josiah Fitch officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Aberdeen. Grace died on Sunday, August 13, at Nano Nagel Village in Aberdeen. Visitation with family will be 5:00-7:00 p.m., on Wednesday followed by a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home, 1111 South Main Street. Grace H. Behnke was born on July 4, 1923, in Britton to Albert and Helen (Friebel) Behnke. She attended the country school near her family farm, graduating from Britton High School in 1941. She and her twin sister, Gracene, graduated from Northern State Teacher’s College in 1942. After attending summer sessions, she obtained a certificate to teach in city schools. Grace taught in Miller Township, Loyalton, and Roscoe Country Schools for six years. After teaching, she worked in the office at Thompson Yard Inc. in Aberdeen. While attending a youth group meeting at church, she met Harley Duane Dunkel; and they were married on June 7, 1957, at Our Savior Lutheran Church. They had five children, and Grace worked at home during that time. Harley passed away on March 4, 1976. Grace then devoted herself to raising their five children alone. Grace was happy doing volunteer work for RSVP and helping at the nursing homes. She was a life long member of Our Savior Lutheran and sewed many quilts that she donated to missions overseas. She was famous for her homemade soups, lasagna, and caramel rolls. She also enjoyed going to the lake, crocheting, knitting, playing cards, and watching the Twins. Grateful for having shared Grace’s life are her children, Pat (Scott) Carter, Carol (Kevin) Robertson, Mary (Dwayne) Baer, Terry (Joe) Piatz, and Jim (Sharon) Dunkel; grandchildren: Brittany (Nate) Anderson, Chelsey (Bradley) Horner, Steven (Sarah) Dunkel, Isaac Dunkel, Greg (Erin) Thomas- Baldwin, and Christi (Jesse) Wiedeman; six great-grandchildren; and sisters, Doris Davis and Gracene Petersen. Preceding Grace in death are her husband, Harley Dunkel; parents, Albert and Helen Behnke; brothers, Mervin, Ervin, and Merle Behnke; and grandson, Chad Wellman. www.spitzerfuneralhome.com