Gordon Lee Jahnig, 80, of Aberdeen and formerly of the Kidder and Britton, SD area, passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2017, at Sanford Aberdeen Medical Center. No services will be held at this time, but a family and friends remembrance for Gordon Lee Jahnig will be held in the latter part of June, 2018. Interment will be at Britton Cemetery. Gordon Lee Jahnig was born to Harold and Gladys (Baumann) Jahnig in the Britton area in 1937. He attended school in Kidder and graduated from Kidder High School with the Class of 1955. Gordon enlisted in the United States Army and served his country, while stationed in Germany, from 1956-1959. Following his honorable discharge, Gordon returned to the Britton area and worked for an area farmer until he was forced to retire due to illness. Gordon moved to Aberdeen in 1984 where he resided until the time of his death. Gordon was a history buff and enjoyed watching the History Channel as well as other educational television programs. He also was a football and baseball fan. Above all, Gordon enjoyed visiting with family and friends, especially by telephone. He will be greatly missed by his family, especially his siblings who were very close to him. Gordon is survived by his children, Todd, Julie, and Joan; his brother, Marvin (Agnes) Jahnig; and three sisters, Rita Moore, Judy Jahnig, and Sheryl (John) Ruckman. Gordon is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Harold "Happy" Jr., Larry, and Bernie; and one sister, Bonnie.