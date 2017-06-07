George W. Miles, 76, formerly of Britton, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2017, at home with his wife at his side. A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at the First Presbyterian Church of Britton. Reverends Bala and Cheryl Khyllep will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Britton Cemetery with Military Honors. His local arrangements have been entrusted to the Price Funeral Chapel of Britton. A complete obituary will be published in next week’s edition of The Journal. An online guestbook and obituary is available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net