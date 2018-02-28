EVA MARIE HULSCHER

Eva MarieHulscher, 77, of Summerville, SC, wife of Ron Hulscher, passed away on Friday, February 23, 2018, at Hospice Center of Charleston.

A Memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 1, 2018, at 2 o’clock at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 206 Central Ave, Summerville, SC.

Eva was born on July 14, 1940, in Britton, SD, daughter of Danish Immigrants Henry and Ellen Hansen. Eva and Ron were married on June 10, 1962. Eva enjoyed life no matter the endeavor, from gardening, to playing golf with her friends, or merely taking care of her best four legged friend Ms. Herman. She loved being with people and hosting family and friends at her home. Most of all she enjoyed traveling with her husband, two sisters, and two nieces.

Survivors including her husband Ron of 55 years are two sisters, Anna Chesser of Canby, OR, and Ollie White (Phil) of Monticello, MN; two nieces, Goddaughter Lori Henderson (Scott) of Lebanon, OR, and Kimberly Riggs (Mike) of West Des Moines, IA; one nephew, Jon Wendt of Westfield, IN; five great-nieces; two great-nephews; and special cousins in Denmark.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke’s Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.

A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting the website at www.jamesadyal.com.