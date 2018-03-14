EUGENE BUNDROCK

Eugene Merle Bundrock passed away on January 23, 2018, in Spokane Valley, WA.

He was born March 11, 1948, in Aberdeen to Delvin and Gloria Bundrock.

Gene’s career involved 40 years of nursing, public speaking, and teaching AIDS awareness. He enjoyed traveling the world, fishing, camping, singing, caring for his orchids, spending time with family and playing with his little dogs. Gene was a University of Washington Alumni. Gene was a Statewide Director in Florida for The AIDS Healthcare Foundation from 2002 to 2009. He went on to be a manager at Humana until 2013 when he retired. He has also enjoyed being a choir member at The Church by the Sea.

Gene is survived by his mother Gloria Bundrock; sister, Patty Barnes; brother, Mark Bundrock; 11 nieces and nephews (which he called “his kids”); and many greatnieces and -nephews. Gene is preceded in death by his partner James Hartfield; father Delvin Bundrock; sister Donna Reynolds; and brother Kurt Bundrock.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, February 17, at Opportunity Christian Fellowship, Spokane Valley, WA.

Condolences may be sent to Gloria Bundrock, 14808 E. 32nd Ave., Veradale, WA 99037-9128.