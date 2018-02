Elizabeth “Betty” Pulfrey, 86 of Britton, formerly of Amherst and Aberdeen, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 19, 2018, at Wheatcrest Hills in Britton.

Her arrangements are pending and have been entrusted to the Price Funeral Chapel of Britton.

An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net.