The funeral for longtime Rutland, ND, area resident, Edith Malpert, was held on Monday, September 18, at the Nordland Lutheran Church of Rutland. Pastor Wayne Hutchins of the Baptist Church officiated. Interment was in the Rutland Cemetery under the direction of the Price Funeral Chapel of Forman. Edith passed away on Wednesday, September 13, 2017, at the Oakes Good Samaritan Center at the age of 96. Edith Lynette McLaen was born on August 26, 1921, on a farm one mile north of Rutland, to Edward Erwin “Eddie E.” and Ida Olina (Moe) McLaen. As a youngster, she attended school in Rutland and graduated from Rutland High School in 1939. After finishing high school, she helped at home and took a business course by correspondence. In April of 1942 Edith started working in the Sargent County Register of Deeds office, where she remained for 42 and a half years. The last ten years of her career also included responsibilities in the Clerk of Courts office and the County Judge office, as they were combined. Edith was a lifetime member of the Rutland Baptist Church. Over the years she had held many offices and for several years was the leader of the Junior Baptist Youth Fellowship, which she enjoyed very much. She was a charter member of the Friendly Garden Club. Her membership in the American Legion Auxiliary began in 1941, which made her a 75-year member this year. In addition to her garden club and auxiliary activities, Edith also helped in many other local activities. From 1942 to 1949, Edith lived in Forman, with the remainder of her life being spent in Rutland. While living in Forman she served as the leader of the youth group at the Congregational Church and was an assistant Girl Scout Leader. Although she and Otto had no children, she always interested in all of the children of their relatives, neighbors and friends. On September 27, 1969, she was united in marriage with Otto Malpert. They made Rutland their home all of their married life. She loved music, art, reading, gardening flowers, quilting, crossword puzzles, and other kinds of puzzles. Family history was very important to her, and she greatly enjoyed digging into her genealogy. Perhaps above all else, Edith enjoyed the simple pleasure of spending time and visiting with family and friends. Although she was an only child, she always had lots of friends and relatives to spend time with. Grateful for having shared her life are her husband of 47 years, Otto Malpert of Oakes, and several nieces, nephews and their families. Preceding her in death were her parents. Condolences may be directed to Otto Malpert; c/o Lawrence Malpert; 40920 106th St.; Hecla, SD 57446. An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net.