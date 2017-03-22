The memorial service for Ed Underberg, a longtime Havana, ND, area resident, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, at Trinity Lutheran Church of Havana. Intern Pastor Nicholas Rhode will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Hills of Rest Memorial Park in Sioux Falls, SD. Ed passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2017, at the Marshall County Healthcare Center in Britton at the age of 86. His arrangements have been entrusted to the Price Funeral Chapel of Britton. Edward Henry Underberg was born on January 6, 1931, at Larchwood, IA, to Henry and Frances (Schulte) Underberg. As a youngster, he grew up in the East Sioux Falls/Rowena area, where he attended school. After receiving his education, Ed worked at John Morrell and a granite quarry in Sioux Falls. In January of 1951, Ed took up his country’s call to service and joined in the U. S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. Part of his time was spent in Japan. He was honorably discharged in September of 1952, and he returned to the Sioux Falls area. The next seven years of his life he devoted part-time to the Marine Reserves. On November 14, 1953, Ed was united in marriage with Marie Angelyn Nelson in Sioux Falls. Ed worked as a truck driver for Nash Finch. In 1962, Ed, Marie, and their family of four children moved to a farm near Havana where Ed was engaged in farming for the next 30 years. Ed and Marie retired from farming in 1992 and moved into Havana, where he worked in city maintenance for the next 18 years. In 2010 they moved to an apartment in Britton, and Ed became a resident of Wheatcrest Hills in January of 2014. Ed was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Havana. He belonged to the Anderson-Wortman Post #108 of the American Legion of Havana for 53 years, and had served as their commander on a couple of occasions. He had also been a part of the boards of the Havana Elevator and Victor Township. When his children were growing up, he had also served as a 4-H Leader. In Ed’s younger years, he loved to ride motorcycles. He was an avid bowler and square dancer. His love of the outdoors made things like hunting, snowmobiling, and water skiing natural pastimes for Ed. Perhaps above all else, Ed loved to go golfing and had often remarked in his last years, that he’d give anything to play one more round of golf. Grateful for having shared his life are his wife of 61 years, Marie Underberg of Britton; a daughter, Cynthia Underberg of Britton; three sons, Keith (Naomi) Underberg of Barnard, Kevin Underberg of Sioux Falls, and Lonnie (Gina) Underberg of Waco, TX; six grandchildren, Josh (Melissa) Underberg, Heather Underberg, Shawn (Lauren) Underberg, Courtney Underberg, Nicole (Duane) Score, and Royce Friebel; nine great-grandchildren; five sisters, Darline Meinerts of Brandon, Doris Miller of Brandon, Esther (Larry) Pierson of Sioux Falls, Ruth (Royal) Kramer of Sioux Falls, and Bernadette (Jerry) Waller of Sioux Falls; and a number of nieces, nephews, and their families. Preceding him in death were his parents; a brother, Leonard Underberg; and an infant daughter and two infant sons. Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Marie Underberg; c/o Wheatcrest Hills; P. O. Box 939; Britton, SD 57430. An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net.