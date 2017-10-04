The funeral for Dwayne “Skip” Furman was held on Monday, October 2, at the First Lutheran Church of Britton, with Rev. Lloyd Redhage officiating. Interment with Military Honors was in the Britton Cemetery. Skip passed away on Tuesday, September 26, 2017, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo at the age of 61, with his family at his side. Dwayne Marshall Furman, or “Skip” as he was known by nearly everyone, was born on January 10, 1956, to John Broer and Esther Arlene (Smith) Furman in Britton, SD. He attended school in Britton and graduated from Britton High School with the class of 1974. The next few years, Skip worked at a number of different jobs in the Britton area. On March 15, 1980, he was united in marriage with Caroline Marie Schuelke. They made their home in Watertown, while Skip attended Lake Area Vo-Tech where he took courses of study in TV and Appliance Repair, as well as Electronics. They moved to Lennox in 1982 where Skip put his new training to use in appliance repair. In 1986, they moved to Britton. Skip started working at Horton as a machinist, and stayed with them for the next 23 years. Over the years, Skip also worked as an installation technician for the cable TV company. After retiring from Horton, he drove truck for a local area farmer, worked at RPM, and the last few years has been employed by the City of Britton. From early on, Skip had a great desire to serve his country. Before the birth of their third child, Skip joined the South Dakota National Guard. Along with his 740th Transportation Unit, Skip was called to active duty in support of Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. He received a number of citations for his service, some of which include the Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Army Reserve Achievement Medal, two Bronze Stars, Overseas Service Ribbon, and Oak Leaf Cluster. Following their return from deployment, Skip was honorably discharged from military duty. Skip was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church where he had served as a trustee and elder and taught Sunday School. He also belonged to the Britton Post #82 of the American Legion. Music was a big part of Skip’s life. He had recently acquired a trap set, which he loved to play. Skip also enjoyed running his collection of remote control toys, and working on vehicles and projects around the house. He loved to watch motorcycle and car races, and any TV program involving cars. Perhaps above all else, his favorite pastime was simply spending time with his wife, kids and especially his grandkids. He always had a ready smile, and an upbeat personality which will be missed by all who knew him. Grateful for having shared his life are his wife of 37 years, Caroline Furman of Britton; his three children, Gina (Ryan) McCain of Sioux Falls, Kellie (Tyler Lindblom) Furman of Salt Lake City, UT, and Tyler (Miccayla) Furman of Manama, Bahrain; eight grandchildren, IreLynn, Rayna and Cora McCain, Marshall and Finley Lindblom, and Jhace, Parker, and Lincoln Furman; a sister, Carolyn (Jim) Robbins of Wichita, KS; four brothers, Roger (LaVonne) Furman of Britton, Dennis (MariLee) Furman of Groton, Lee “Mick” (Jeanne) Furman of Britton, and David (Susan) Furman of Milbank; a sister-in-law, Karman Furman of Ellendale; and a number of nieces, nephews, and their families. Preceding him in death were his parents; a sister, Joy Lynn Furman; and two brothers, Keith Furman and Russell Furman. Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Caroline Furman; 11010 422nd Avenue; Britton, SD 57430. An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net.