Dwayne “Skip” Furman, 61 of Britton, passed away on Tuesday, September 26, 2017, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo. His arrangements are pending and have been entrusted to the Price Funeral Chapel of Britton. An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net. A complete obituary will be published in next week’s edition of The Journal.