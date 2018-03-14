Services for Doraine Green, 93, of Groton were held on Saturday, March 10, at Augustana Lutheran Church, rural Claremont. Pastor Ramona Hayes officiated. Burial was in Augustana Cemetery under the direction of Paetznick-Garness Funeral Chapel, Groton.

Casketbearers were R. Van Johnson, Kent Johnson, Drew Johnson, Jay Johnson, Marc Johnson, and John Zeck.

Honorary casketbearers were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Doraine passed away on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at Avera Mother Joseph Manor, Aberdeen.

Belva Doraine Benson was born on February 9, 1925, at her rural Verdon farm home. She was the sixth of eight daughters born to Leslie and Belva (Feller) Benson. Doraine went to grade school at Garden Prairie Country School and graduated from Groton High School in 1942. She moved to Aberdeen and was employed with Socony-Vacumn Company.

On April 14, 1951, she married her high school sweetheart, Manley Green, in Conde. They made their home on the farm by Claremont. Together they were blessed with two children, Robbin and Kathy.

Doraine was a member of Augustana Lutheran Church. She was a Sunday school teacher and active in WELCA. Doraine loved to sew and made many quilts that the church donated. She enjoyed bowling in the Sunshine League in Claremont. Doraine was also involved in 4-H with her children. She always loved visiting with her many friends.

Doraine loved her family and her Lord. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren gave her so much love and joy. Her great-granddaughter, Abby, gave her the title “Grandma Great” as she was so great. She will forever be remembered for her kindness.

Celebrating her life are her children, Robbin Green (Vickie Anderson) of Groton and Kathy (Bob) Fischbach of Mina; her grandchildren, Karlie (Layton) Cooper, Matt (Amber) Sandve, Maggie Doraine Fischbach; three great-grandchildren; her sister, Phyllis Taylor-Olson of Bloomington, MN; brotherin-law, Don Pigors; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband in 2002; her sisters, Vella Schmieg, Lois Riddle, Norma Schwiesow, Betty Dunker, Leslie Ann Pigors, and Nancy Zeck; her father and motherin-law, Carl and Gladys Green; and her brother and sister-inlaw, Bob and Marvel Johnson.

www.paetznick-garness.com