Donald O. “Don” Fisher, 88 of Britton, a longtime Hecla area farmer, passed away on Monday, December 18, 2017, at Wheatcrest Hills in Britton, with his family at his side.

Public visitation will be 5-7:00 p.m. today, Wednesday, December 20, at the Price Funeral Chapel in Britton. Due to the busy holiday season, a private family funeral service is being planned.

Donald Otto Fisher was born July 8, 1929, in Britton to Florence L. (Erdmann) and John Franklin “Jack” Fisher. He attended elementary school in Dayton Township and graduated from Britton High School in 1947. He furthered his education at SDSU in Brookings before joining the US Army. Following his honorable discharge from the military, Don returned to the Britton area.

On October 24, 1958, he was united in marriage with Betty Jean Bradner at the Methodist Church in Hecla. They made their home in Hecla for the first few years and later moved to their farm home east of Hecla in 1962. Don remained on the farm until moving into Britton in 1991. Following a heart attack in March of 2013, Don made his home at Spruce Court in Britton.

Don was truly a farmer at heart. From early on, he helped on the family farm. At an age when most kids should be playing ball and having fun, Don was working like a man to help save the family farm during the bleak depression years. After his move to Britton, Don remained active in the day-today operation and oversight of the farm. He was extremely handy and could fix anything. Over the years, he had built many doll houses and other projects that many area children were thrilled to open at Christmas time.

He had served on the Britton Elevator Board, and in his earlier years had wired a number of houses. He greatly enjoyed traveling and was a big sports fan, especially basketball. After semi-retiring and moving to Britton, Don would often be assisting his son, Gary at the veterinary clinic, going to pick up parts for the farm, or doing home projects for Sara and Clinton. Don had a vast knowledge of local history and always had time to visit with a friend over a cup of coffee.

Grateful for having had him in their lives are his family: Betty Jean Fisher of Britton; John Fisher, Dr. Gary Fisher, DVM, and Clinton Fisher, all of Britton; Sara Jensen and husband, Grant of Langford; his three granddaughters, Katie Rose, Emily Jean, and Anne Marie Jensen; and a brother, Dean Fisher of Britton.

Preceding him in death were his parents.

Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Sara Jensen, 42954 122nd Street, Langford, SD 57454.

An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net.