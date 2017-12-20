Donald O. “Don” Fisher, 88 of Britton, a longtime Hecla area farmer, passed away on Monday, December 18, 2017, at Wheatcrest Hills in Britton, with his family at his side.

Public visitation will be 5-7:00 p.m. today, Wednesday, December 20, 2017, at the Price Funeral Chapel in Britton. Due to the busy holiday season, a private family service is being planned.

Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Sara Jensen, 42954 122nd Street, Langford, SD 57454.

An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net.