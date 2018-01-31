The memorial service for Donald L. “Don” Jensen was held on Monday, January 22, at the Roslyn Church in Roslyn, SD. Pastor Mike McCarlson officiated. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Aberdeen under the direction of the Price Funeral Chapel of Britton.

Don passed away on Monday, January 15, 2018, at Avera-St. Luke’s Hospital in Aberdeen at the age of 72, with his family at his side.

Donald Lee Jensen was born on October 27, 1945, in Aberdeen, to Benhard Albert “Ben” and Mildred Alice (Quandahl) Jensen. He graduated from Northville Northwestern High School in Mellette in 1963. After completing his education, he worked for Wiltfangs Implement in Mansfield. A year later he started a job with Saunders Motors in Aberdeen, and moved to Aberdeen. In 1965, Don took a job with Parcel Oil in Aberdeen and worked for them for the next 26 years.

On February 18, 1989, he was united in marriage with Ruby Ann Shilhanek. They made their home in Aberdeen until 1993 when they moved to Eden. In Eden, they owned and operated the D & R Bar and Cafe. In addition to the café, Don started working part time for the Marshall County Highway Department, which became a full-time job after they sold their business in 1999. He remained with the county until health issues made it necessary for him to retire in 2009.

In addition to his fulltime work, Don also had served in the South Dakota National Guard for over 20 years. He joined the Redfield Unit in 1965 and later transferred to the Aberdeen Unit in 1976. He was a member and current commander of Henry Osness Post #141 of the American Legion of Langford, and the 40 & 8 of Aberdeen.

Don loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed playing cards with his buddies, was a race fan and an avid Green Bay Packer Backer. His passion for two cylinder engines was evident with his membership in the James Valley Tractor Club. Above all, Don was an outgoing, fun-loving character who always enjoyed visiting with people.

Survivors include his wife, Ruby Jensen of Eden; two stepchildren, Ron Nehls (and special friend Kim Stiegelmeier) of Claremont and Richelle (Paul) Steiner of Langford; four grandchildren, Alex Steiner, C.J. Steiner, Nicole (Devon) Hansen, and Josh Dunlap; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Norma (Bob) Ozley of St. Augustine, FL, and Linda (Duane) Rogers of Aberdeen; a nephew and godson, Jeff Stanley; a niece, Jackie Morrison; and his brother-from-another-mother, Terry Sattler.

Preceding him in death were his parents.

Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Ruby Jensen, P. O. Box 103, Eden, SD 57232.

