Donald L. “Don” Jensen, 72 of Eden, formerly of Aberdeen, passed away on Monday, January 15, 2018, at Avera-St. Luke’s Hospital in Aberdeen. His arrangements are pending and have been entrusted to the Price Funeral Chapel of Britton. A complete obituary will be printed in next week’s edition of this paper. An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net.