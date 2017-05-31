The memorial service for Dianne Smith will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 5, at the First Lutheran Church of Britton. Rev. Terrill Sorensen will officiate and inurnment will be held at a later date in the Trondhjem Cemetery of rural Veblen. Dianne passed away Sunday, May 29, 2017, at Avera-McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls after a valiant battle with cancer, at the age of 65. Her arrangements have been entrusted to the Price Funeral Chapel of Britton. Dianne Faye Zimmerman was born on January 26, 1952, in Britton to William Peter “Willie” and Lois Frances (Brabrook) Zimmerman. She grew up in the Britton area and attended school in Kidder and Britton. On September 6, 1969, Dianne was united in marriage with Charles Howard “Chuck” Smith in Britton. They made their home on the farm northeast of Britton. Over the years, Dianne worked at a number of different jobs that included Wickre’s Café, Diane Fredrickson’s Day Care, Cliff’s One Stop, the Red Owl Store and Dakotah. The past several years, Dianne was employed by Sheldahl until they closed, and then took a position at Horton. She had retired from there in the fall of 2015. Since her retirement, Dianne has faced cancer head on, with grace and dignity, living each day to the fullest. She has been a true inspiration to all who knew her. Dianne was a longtime member of the Pleasant Valley Lutheran Church of Kidder. She loved music and was always ready to attend concerts of her favorite singers. Her hands and mind were kept busy doing crossword puzzles, tending her flower garden, and reading her beloved romance novels. Camping and rodeo were other favorite pastimes of Dianne’s, especially because she could share them with her family. Perhaps most of all, Dianne loved to put the top down on her convertible, go for a long drive, and take in the beauty and feel the exhilaration it brought her. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 47 years, Chuck Smith of Britton; her three sons, Mike (Susan) Smith of Britton, Bob Smith of Killdeer, ND, and Chris Smith of Hillhead; four grandchildren, Angela Hannasch, Alex Hannasch, Tucker (Emily Johnson) Smith, and Turner Smith; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Larry (Judy Dahl) Zimmerman of St. Cloud, MN; her nieces and nephews; two great-nephews; and a great-niece. Preceding her in death were her parents; her sister, Donna Haiser; and a brother, Lenny Zimmerman. Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Charles Smith, 11048 422nd Ave., Britton, SD 57430. An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net.