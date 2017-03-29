The funeral for Dennis Roehr was held on Friday, March 24, at the First Lutheran Church of Britton. Rev. Terrill Sorensen officiated and interment was in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery of rural Kidder. Dennis passed away on Monday, March 20, 2017, at the Marshall County Healthcare Center in Britton at the age of 75. Dennis Ervin Roehr was born on March 15, 1942, in Britton, to Ervin Louis and Verda Emily (Raatz) Roehr. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Britton. He attended grade school at Lowell #1 and graduated from Britton High School in 1960. During his high school years, Dennis was very active in F.F.A. He continued his education at S.D.S.U. in Brookings, and later at Northern State College in Aberdeen. After receiving his education, Dennis took up farming with his dad and brother. He also worked part-time at Penrhos Farms. In the mid 1970’s, Dennis went into farming on his own and did custom baling. In the winter months, he worked part-time for Meyer Plumbing and Heating. On February 5, 1983, Dennis was united in marriage with Mary Ann (Hoffman) Pitkin. They made their home on Mary Ann’s farm. He served in the National Guard for a two-year period. In 1991 Dennis started Roehr Trucking. He continued to operate his business until 2013. Dennis attended Pleasant Valley Lutheran Church and was active in their activities. He was very involved with the Marshall County Sportsman’s Club and the South Dakota Wildlife Federation, and had served as president of both organizations. In addition he had served as a national delegate to the Federation’s convention. He was instrumental in building the clubhouse and the new traps at the trap range near Hickman Dam. He also built a baler for re-baling the archery targets used there. Trap shooting was a big part of Dennis’s life, and he loved to pass it on to others. Before the Hunter’s Safety Course was a requirement, Dennis had taken it and eventually served as an N.R.A. instructor. He belonged to the Hand Gun Club in Britton and Havana, ND. He truly loved the outdoors, whether hunting geese, pheasants, or deer. Above all else, however, was his passion for fishing! He and Mary Ann liked to go dancing. He looked forward to his grandchildren being around and enjoyed attending their activities. Grateful for having shared his life are his wife of 32 years, Mary Ann Roehr; his step-children, Chuck (Magee) Pitkin, Dana (Arlo) Tank, and Paul (Andrea) Pitkin; eight grandchildren, Haley and Heidi Pitkin; Lexy and Cole Tank; Kaleb, Markus, Konrad, and Brandt Pitkin; a sister, Joan (Jim) Dresh; and a brother, Don (Phyllis) Roehr; and several nieces, nephews, and their families. Preceding him in death were his parents, his in-laws, Emil and Elizabeth Hoffman. An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net. Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Mary Ann Roehr, 10523 426th Ave., Britton, SD 57430.