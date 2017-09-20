Private family services are being planned for Daryl Roehr of Watertown, formerly of Britton, SD. He passed away on Monday, September 11, 2017, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls at the age of 89. His family will be hosting a Celebration of Life at his farm—16142 453rd Avenue, Watertown, SD—on Saturday, October 7, 2017. Friends and family may call between the hours of 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. His arrangements have been entrusted to the Price Funeral Chapel of Britton. Daryl Dean Roehr was born on September 26, 1927, on a farm near Britton, to Walter Herman and Alma Anna Marguerite (Berger) Roehr. As a youngster, he attended Waverly 1 School near their farm, and later attended Britton High School. Following the attack on Pearl Harbor, Daryl felt a burning desire to serve his country at an early age, and left school before graduating. When asked what made a farm boy from the plains choose to go into the U.S. Navy, his answer was quick—“They’re the only ones who would take a 17-year-old!” He proudly served from his enlistment on January 23, 1945, until his separation on July 10, 1946. After his honorable discharge, he was part of the Naval Reserve for a period of time. He had contemplated going back, but never did. He served aboard the U.S.S. Chikaskia, which earned Six Battle Stars during WWII. Daryl personally received the Victory Medal, the American Area Campaign Medal and the Asiatic Pacific Area Campaign Medal. Following his discharge, Daryl returned to the Britton area and took up farming. On December 19, 1953, Daryl was united in marriage with Elizabeth Lucille “Lucy” Hastings. They made their home on a farm in the Britton area and eventually farmed her father’s land. Lucy passed away on August 31, 1965, leaving Daryl with their nine-year-old son and four-year-old daughter to raise as a single parent. It was a job and responsibility that Daryl took on completely. He never missed one of his children’s school, church or 4-H events. He became father and mother to them and would often say that he never could have done this on his own and would point to Heaven, referencing the poem “Footprints in the Sand.” In 1972, Daryl and the kids moved to a farm he bought near Veblen, and 1982 brought another move for him when he purchased his farm near Watertown, where he was living at the time of his death. On the farm, Daryl raised grain and cattle, but was especially proud of his cattle. He always had a couple in the herd that were more like pets than livestock. His lifelong love of birds became more obvious later in life, when he no longer had cattle to care for. He became extremely fond of his guineas and turkeys as he advanced in age. Daryl was the kind of farmer that never really retired. Although he was no longer able to physically do what he could years ago, he still continued to oversee the day-to-day operation of his farm. Daryl had been a member of the First Lutheran Church in Britton, and later Our Savior’s Lutheran Church while living near Veblen. After moving to Watertown, he attended a couple of Lutheran churches but most recently had found his true church home at the Salvation Army. He was a 58-year member of the American Legion. He had been active in the Veblen post when living there and lately was a member of Codington County Post #17 of Watertown. Over the years, Daryl loved to attend high school sporting events and especially enjoyed girls basketball. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He was fascinated with nature and all things living, all of his life. Recently he had befriended a rather cantankerous, one-eyed tomcat that he named, Stone, who became his constant companion. Perhaps nothing brought more joy to Daryl than simply getting in the pickup and going for a drive, looking over the crops and livestock, and taking in God’s grand plan. Grateful for having shared his life are his children, David Roehr of Tempe, AZ, and Laura (Anthony Isaac) Roehr of Puyallup, WA; a brother, Ronald Roehr of Britton; and a number of nieces, nephews and their families. Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife; and two brothers, Duane and Delmar Roehr. Condolences may be directed to the family in care of David Roehr; 16142 453rd Avenue; Watertown, SD 57201. An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net.