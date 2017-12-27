The funeral for Darwin Frey, longtime Claremont area farmer, was held on Tuesday, December 26, at the Claremont United Methodist Church. Rev. Deb Mack officiatee. Interment was in the Detroit Cemetery of rural Hecla under the direction of the Price Funeral Chapel of Britton.

Darwin passed away on Thursday, December 21, 2017, at Avera-St. Luke’s Hospital in Aberdeen at the age of 87.

Darwin Duane Frey was born on September 12, 1930, the only child of Harry and Hazel I. (Olson) Frey. He attended first grade in the Amherst school and then completed his education in Claremont. He then started helping on the family farm. He continued his work as a farmer for the rest of his working life. At the time of his death, he had lived on the same farm for over eighty years.

On September 30, 1956, he was united in marriage with Shirley Beth Ladner at the United Methodist Church in Claremont. They made their home on the farm where they raised their three girls. Over the years, Darwin raised wheat, corn, and beans in addition to a variety of livestock. After he was unable to do all of the physical work of the farm, he continued to oversee the operation.

Darwin was an excellent welder and had the ability to fix and repair almost anything. In his younger years, he enjoyed bowling, ice skating, and roller skating. It was easy to tell when he was in a good mood, because he would be whistling. He liked to attend auctions and always took time to visit with friends and neighbors. His sweet tooth stayed with him to the end, and he kept a stash of candy in his last days at the hospital.

Grateful for having shared his life are his three daughters, Angie (Larry) Malpert of Hecla, Dawn (Jim) Palmer of Fargo, ND, and Amy (Terry) Welch of Wahpeton, ND; six grandchildren; and six greatgrandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents, and his wife.

Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Angie Malpert, 40920 106th Street, Hecla, SD 57446.

