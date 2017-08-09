Daron J. Vodraska, 36, of Britton and formerly of Ipswich, died of natural causes on Sunday, July 30, 2017, at his residence in Britton. His funeral was held on Saturday, August 5, at the UCC Church in Ipswich. Burial was at Pleasant Hill Cemetery at Powell. Daron was born on December 27, 1980, at Spirit Lake, IA. He attended his early years of elementary school there before his mother, Valerie Swanson-Hodson, returned to Ipswich. Daron graduated from Ipswich High School in 1999. While in school in Ipswich, he was very active in sports and, with the encouragement of a friend, found a love for music. His musical talents led him to be in the All-State Choir for all four years of high school. He attended South Dakota School of Mines Technology in Rapid City where he enjoyed being an active member of the Theta Tau fraternity. His life journey then took him to Sioux Falls where he embarked on a career in the insurance adjusting industry. He eventually was relocated to Atlanta, GA, and continued working with insurance claims until late last fall when he moved to Britton to be closer to family. He had most recently been working as a department manager at Ken’s Food Fair in Britton. Daron had a love for sports and had one of the most eclectic tastes in music. He enjoyed Atlanta Braves baseball, Dallas Cowboys football, and all South Dakota State Jackrabbit sports. He could be found listening to K-Pop music and liked any fierce video game competition with friends. Being close to family was important to him and he cherished time spent with his nieces and nephew. He is survived by his dad, Clyde Hodson of Ipswich; his sister, Heidi (Chris) Forred of Aberdeen; nieces and nephew, Alexys, Brie, and Caden; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Valerie “Maw” Hodson (3/29/2017) and his grandparents. Funeral arrangements were with Gramm Funeral Home of Ipswich with an online guest registry at grammfuneralhome.com