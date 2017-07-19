Cheryl Ann Tobkin, 67, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, at her residence in Rapid City, SD. A Remembrance for Cheryl Ann Tobkin will be held on July 31, 2017, at 11 a.m. at the Grace Lutheran Church in Sisseton, SD. The family invites all friends and acquaintances to join them for a short service and lunch immediately following. Please bring with you your fondest memories of Cheryl. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to send Memorials to the Sisseton School District, 516 8th Avenue West, Sisseton, SD 57262, where a “Lunch Lady Memorial Fund” has been established to help kids in need purchase lunch. We look forward to seeing you there.