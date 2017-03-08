The funeral for Charlotte Braaten will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 10, at the First Lutheran Church of Britton. Rev. Terrill Sorensen will officiate and interment will be in the Veblen Cemetery.

Charlotte passed away on Monday, March 6, 2017, at Wheatcrest Hills in Britton at the age of 75.

Charlotte Ann Vedder was born on April 26, 1941, in Britton, to Alice Vedder. She was raised by her grandmother Pauline Vedder and grew up in Veblen, where she attended school.

On December 16, 1958, she was united in marriage with Gordon Orville Braaten in Milbank. They lived for about a year on a farm near Hillhead. The next few years, Gordon’s job with road construction, caused them to live in various places. In 1963, they moved to Britton and have lived there since that time. In addition to raising her three sons, Charlotte also worked part-time as a waitress for Norm Carlson in his restaurant, and also for Wickre’s Café.

Charlotte was a member of the First Lutheran Church and was active in the ladies group. She had been an avid bowler in her younger years. Along with Gordon, Charlotte put on many miles walking in all kinds of weather conditions. She loved watching old westerns, The Andy Griffith Show and football, especially her Minnesota Vikings. She had a vast collection of owls, enjoyed playing cards, and always had time for a cup of coffee with a friend.

Grateful for having shared her life is her husband of 58 years, Gordon Braaten of Britton; her three sons, Ben (Benita) Braaten of Webster, Brian (Rhonda Gappert) Braaten of Britton, and Barry (Deb) Braaten of Gayville, SD; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Janet (Alan) Morek of Bothell, WA, Jeanie (Tom) Weaver of Holly, WA, and Barbara (John) McLain of Bellevue, WA; and a number of nieces, nephews, and their families.

Preceding her in death were her mother and a brother, John Vedder.

The family suggests that memorials be directed to the Marshall County Relay for Life; c/o Jan Foster, Treasurer; 42430 116th Street; Britton, SD 57430.

An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net.

Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Gordon Braaten, 1919 Vander Horck, Britton, SD 57430.