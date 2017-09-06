Charles “Chuck” L. Epps, age 74, of Watertown, SD, passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2017, at the Good Samaritan Center in Clear Lake, SD. Funeral services were held on Saturday, September 2, at Cornerstone United Methodist Church in Watertown. Rev. Steve Anderson officiated. Chuck was born on August 13, 1943, to Fred and Clara (Smullen) Epps, in Britton. He was united in marriage to Patricia “Pat” Jongeling on March 22, 1969, in Castlewood, SD. The couple lived in Watertown where he worked for Superior Homes for over 30 years. Chuck enjoyed reading and playing cards. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family. Chuck is survived by his wife, Pat of Watertown; two children, Charles (Renae) Epps of Hot Springs and Donald (Tina) Epps of Clark; nine grandchildren, Chase, Zoe, Jassmine, Korena, Jordon, Donavon, Zane, Tryston, and Braxton; and one brother, James Epps of Britton. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and three sisters.