Carol Marie Groft, 70, of Ashton, SD, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Her funeral service was held on Friday, March 9, at Northwestern United Methodist Church in Mellette. Doug Duncan will officiate. Burial will follow at a later date at the Ashton Cemetery in Ashton.

Carol Marie Opitz was born on November 22, 1947, in Britton to Luvern and Julia (Freeman) Opitz. She grew up in Lake City. She later moved to Britton and graduated from Britton High School.

She married Jim Groft on December 26, 1970, in Redfield, and the couple raised one son. She started out working for Gibson’s in Redfield before getting a job at First National Bank in 1974. For the next 31 years she worked at the bank until retiring in 2005 from what by then was Wells Fargo.

Carol was an avid sports fan. She bowled for many years and spent many winter nights watching NBA basketball, especially the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors.

Carol’s most cherished activity was her grandchildren. She loved to watch them play basketball, football, and volleyball and to run track and cross country. She took special pride in listening to her granddaughters sing.

Carol is survived by her loving husband, Jim, of Ashton; and her son, James (Nora) Groft of Ashton; her four grandchildren, Isaac, Peyton, Madalyn, and Samuel; and her five sisters, Sandy (Alan) Grupe of Britton, Diane (Dennis) Stephens of Redfield, Lucie (David) Battey of Alexandria, MN, Lavone (Scott) Nelson of Le Mars, IA, and Penny (Don) Gronke of Fargo, ND.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her granddaughter Bailey.