The funeral for Carl Olson, longtime Britton area resident and formerly of Rutland, ND, was held today, Wednesday, December 27, at 11 a.m. at the Britton United Methodist Church. Rev. Deb Mack officiated. Burial was in the Rutland Cemetery of Rutland, ND, under the direction of the Price Funeral Chapel of Britton.

Carl passed away on Wednesday, December 20, 2017, at the Traverse Care Center in Wheaton, MN, at the age of 91, with his family at his side.

Carl Bernard Olson was born on May 30, 1926, to Olaf and Hilma (Pederson) Olson on a farm near Rutland, ND. He grew up on the family farm, enjoying life with his eight siblings. Many a story has been told about those years! He graduated from Rutland High School.

On October 10, 1948, he was united in marriage to Doris Flados. They continued to live in a trailer on the family farm before moving into Rutland where he began his career in the propane business. Over the years, they became parents to JoAnn (Jodie), Donna, and Terry.

In 1970, the family became residents of Britton where Carl worked for Dugdale’s and later Brick Propane. He decided he liked his house in Rutland so much that it should also make the move to Britton, so a twostory house was moved over 30 miles. It was quite a sight to see! Carl and Doris lived in Britton until 2015 when they moved to Countryside Assisted Living Facility in Rosholt. Carl became a resident of Traverse Care Center in Wheaton, MN, in July of 2016; and Doris passed away in August of 2016.

Carl was an avid bowler, enjoyed snowmobiling and showing his big cars in parades and car shows. He was actively involved in the United Methodist Church, serving on a number of boards and helping with many projects at the church. Most of all, Carl was known for his ability to fix almost anything, big or small, whether it was a lawnmower, a car, a furnace, or a jewelry box. He also built garages, cabinets, tables, and countless other items.

One of his biggest sorrows was the loss of his daughter and son-in-law, Jodie and Bob LeCrone, to cancer. Also preceding him in death were his wife, Doris; his parents; brothers Martin, Woodrow, and Maurie; sister, Myrtle; as well as brothers-in-law Walter Orth, Robert Seline, Robert Wyum, Bernie Mahrer, James Elphinstone, Robert Case, and James Thomas; and sisters-inlaw Dorothy Olson, Margaret Olson, Marcine Olson, Betty Elphinstone, Margie Pankow, and Lois Case.

Left to celebrate his life are his children, a daughter Donna Olson of Fargo, ND, and a son and his wife, Terry and Jackie Olson of Rochester, MN; two grandchildren, Kelsie (Jared) Thomas of Wichita, KS, and Kale (Amanda) Olson of Longmont, CO; as well as a great-granddaughter to be born in January of 2018. One of the joys of his life was having a foreign exchange daughter, Marta (Bill) Vera-Wenoker, Erie, CO. Also here to celebrate his life are his sisters, Alice Seline, Violet Wyum, and Shirley Mahrer; his brother Donnie (Ruth) Olson; brother-in-law Arnie Pankow; and a sisterin-law Kathleen Thomas. He leaves many nieces, nephews, and their families who loved their Uncle Carl.

As part of the Family at Traverse Care Center, he kept the staff “on their toes.” They loved his smile and spirit. As one of his caregivers told the family a while ago, “Carl has taken a piece of all of our hearts.” Carl’s family thanks them for their care and appreciate knowing he was loved.

Condolences may be sent to Donna Olson, 2701 12th St S #13, Fargo ND 58103. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity or organization.

