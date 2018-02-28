The funeral service for Cameron Johnston, 99, of Aberdeen, was held on Thursday, February 22, at Schriver’s Memorial Mortuary and Crematory, Aberdeen, with Major Dale Hunt, of The Salvation Army, officiating.

Interment took place at Riverside Memorial Park Cemetery in Aberdeen.

Cameron died on Sunday, February 18, 2018, at his home in Aberdeen.

William Cameron Johnston was born on January 10, 1919, in Minneapolis, MN, to John E. and Bess V. (Akin) Johnston. He grew up and attended school in Britton, and was graduated from Britton High School in 1937.

He was employed by various local, state, and federal governments and private construction companies in Britton, Pierre, and in Canada and Alaska, from 1937 to 1952. He was then in business in San Francisco, CA, and in Britton. He entered the court reporting field in 1960 and worked for the State of South Dakota as an official and contract reporter for 35 years. He served in Flandreau, Canton, and Aberdeen.

He was raised a Master Mason in Benevolent Lodge No. 98, AF&AM, Britton, in 1940, became a life member in 1943 and Master in 1957. He was also a life member of the South Dakota Historical Society and a life member of the National Court Reporters Association.

He had a lifelong love for animals, especially his dogs. He was a hobby writer who had appeared in Reader’s Digest, The Saturday Evening Post, South Dakota Law Review, and other publications. He was the author of four books, including The Rock of Justice, which was published shortly before his 90th birthday. At the time of his passing, he was writing a new book with the working title of Bumbling Through Life (100 Things I Wish Someone Had Told Me When I Was Young).

He believed that a sense of humor was essential to the enjoyment of life, and most of his writings were in a humorous vein.

Cameron married Anna Mae Noggle of Louisville, KY, on March 8, 1957, in Aberdeen. She died on September 24, 2001. He was also preceded in death by his parents.

Cameron is survived by a number of nieces, nephews, and friends, as well as his beloved dog, “Ernst Von Schnauzer” aka “Ernie.”

Memorials are preferred to The Salvation Army, PO Box 268, Aberdeen, SD 57402, or to the Aberdeen Area Humane Society, PO Box 1013, Aberdeen, SD 57402.

Friends may sign Cameron’s online guestbook at www.schriversmemorial.com