Brian Jay Jones, proud father, loving son, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend peacefully passed away on September 22, 2017, in Sioux Falls, SD, at the age of 67. Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, September 26, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Avon, SD. Brian was born on March 14, 1950, in Britton to Kenneth and Rose (Jacobson) Jones. He grew up in Langford and graduated High School there in 1968. That same year he was selected as an All-State Basketball player for the state of South Dakota. He was very proud of his hometown and his family farm and would often speak of fond memories during his time there. Basketball would play a large role in Brian’s life. He went on to play basketball in college and was a respected coach for many years for various schools in South Dakota and Minnesota. Brian received a 25-year Coaching Award presented by the S.D.H.S.C.A. in 2012-2013. He was named Regional Head Girls Basketball Coach of the year in 1993-94 and Boys Basketball Assistant Coach of the Year in 2001-2002. He had a stellar year in 94-95 when his Girls Basketball team, the Tripp-Delmont Wildcats, went 20-4 and took 2nd place at the State B tournament. In 1972 he received a Bachelor of Science Degree and would later earn a Specialist Degree in Education at USD in 1990. He would serve as Principle and Superintendent to several South Dakota communities throughout his career. He was a big supporter of small schools and took great pride in seeing young people have opportunities to participate, succeed and receive a solid education. Brian’s biggest accomplishment was being a father to his four children. He was an amazing dad and dedicated much of his time loving and encouraging his kids in everything they did. He always put a lot of effort into living life and creating many wonderful memories for them as kids and as adults. He was their biggest supporter and biggest fan through everything. After retirement Brian settled down in Avon where he would enjoy time traveling, golfing, and spending time with family and friends. Every adventure that life so graciously gave him he truly treasured. Brian is survived by his children, Josh Jones (Emily) of Tea, SD, Jess Jones (Ryan Gaede) of Sioux Falls, Angel (Chris Doom) of Avon, and Nikki (Chris Fathke) of Avon; Sixteen grandchildren , Madix, Mila, Rylie, Harper, Lennon, Aiden, Matai, Braylon, Zander, Keira, Trey, Kinley, Christian, Dominic, Aspen, and Kennedy; sister Shirley (Dennis) Larson of Groton; brother Kenny (Sherry) Jones of Langford; and sister Penny (Bill) Stolle of Groton; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Jim Jones and beloved parents.