The funeral for Betty Evenson, longtime Hillhead area resident, was held on Monday, March 5, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Veblen. Pastor Cheryl Rondeau-Bassett officiated and private family interment was in the Trondhjem Cemetery of rural Veblen.

Betty was called home by her heavenly Father on March 2, 2018, at St. Francis Hospital, Shakopee, MN, at the age of 88.

Betty Lou Grimsrud was born on January 11, 1930, in Hillhead, SD, the daughter of Sylvia (Rude) and Ole Grimsrud. She was baptized and confirmed at Trondhjem Lutheran Church. She attended grade school in Hillhead and later Veblen High School. After high school, she attended Northern State Teacher’s College and later taught country school near Zion Church.

On July 14, 1951, she was united in marriage to Arthur (Bud) Evenson. After their marriage, they resided in Hillhead for most of their years except a short time in the Twin Cities and in Sisseton. They farmed until moving to Sisseton in 2004.

Betty was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and involved in ladies Circle until moving to be near family after Bud passed away on February 13, 2008. She was often called upon to help neighbors, friends, and family in need and willingly gave her time. She volunteered for the American Cancer Society for many years. Betty taught Sunday School at both Zion Lutheran Church and Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.

Throughout her life, she found the best in people she met and made each of them feel like they were the very best. She treasured her friendsespecially those that she had since childhood. Her happiest moments were filled with friends and neighbors dropping by to visit. Betty loved gardening and was an excellent cook and baker.

She is survived by her children, Linda Evenson (Hemet, CA), Deb (Randy) Franzen (Lakeville, MN), and Jon (Monique) Evenson (Moose Lake, MN); four grandchildren, Eric Franzen, Evan Franzen, Jon Evenson II, and Kiersten Evenson; sister, Delphine (George) Jensen; brother, Vernon Grimsrud; and nieces, nephews, and their families.

She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years Arthur (Bud) Evenson, and parents, Sylvia and Ole Grimsrud.

Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Deb Franzen, 23331 Grandview Trail, Lakeville, MN 55044.