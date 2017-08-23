Barbara Jo Larson passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 19, 2017, at the Marshall County Healthcare Center in Britton. She was 66 years of age. A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 25, at Tyler’s in Britton. All friends and family are welcome to come for a time of remembrance. Barbara Jo Wendland was born on March 6, 1951, in Huron to Roy and (Grace) Alyce Donner. As a youngster, she grew up and attended school in Huron. Over the years, Barb lived in a number of different places in addition to Huron. Among those, after moving from Huron, she spent the most years living and working in the Watertown and Aberdeen areas. Most recently, following her marriage to Harold Curtis Larson on July 2, 1999, she had made her home in Kidder. Barb was an extremely friendly and welcoming person. Her caring manner was shown in her years of service as a Certified Nursing Assistant and working with the public. She also worked in the food service business for many years and did everything from waitressing and cooking, to owning and operating her own cafés and supper clubs. She was well known for her cooking and baking, and homemade ice cream and apple pie were two of her specialties. It was always a family favorite, but especially loved and enjoyed by her grandchildren. Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Harold Larson of Kidder; her two children, Trisha (Frank) Stecker of Watertown and Heath (Liz) Phillippi of Appleton, WI; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; five siblings, Janet (Jack) Stuchl of Aberdeen, Linda Tomsha of Tulare, Pat (Dennis) Brierley of Crooks, Roy (Mary Jo) Wendland, Jr. of St. Cloud, MN, and Kelly Ray Wendland of Huron; and a number of nieces, nephews, and their families. Preceding her in death were her parents; a grandson; and a brother-in-law, Harry Tomsha. The Price Funeral Chapel of Britton is assisting the family with arrangements. An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net. Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Harold Larson; 412 Plum Ave.; Britton, SD 57430.