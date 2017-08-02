Amy Joan Alsleben, 62, of Claremont died on Thursday, July 27, 2017, at her home. Funeral service was held on Monday, July 31, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Aberdeen, SD. Rev. Samuel Bobby and Rev. Josiah J. Fitch officiated. Burial was in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Honorary Casketbearer was Cody Blanchard. Casketbearers were Dakota Boese, Rory Haar, Kary Haar, Paul Haar, Glenn Evenson and Shaun Serr. Amy Joan Haar, daughter of Roland and Marlene (Heyne) Haar, was born on February 14, 1955, at Mobridge. As a child, she lived with her family in Forbes, ND, Watertown, (K-6), and then Bath (6-8). When Amy was a teenager, her family moved to Aberdeen. She graduated from Central High School. Amy worked as a waitress and bartender in the Aberdeen area. She lived in New Auburn, MN, from 1978 to 2001. In 2001, she purchased the Claremont Café and operated it for a few years. She then returned to bartending. Amy attended Lutheran churches and believed that Jesus Christ was her savior. She thoroughly enjoyed puzzles, board games and cribbage. She also liked gardening and fishing. Amy took the time to read her Bible and taught herself how to play the piano. In her younger years, she enjoyed Dart League in Minnesota; and camping always made her happy. She had many fond memories of when her kids were small and they went camping. Grateful for having shared Amy’s life are her children, Nicole Dunlavy of Aberdeen, Natalie (Matthew) Stuewe of New Auburn, MN, and Alex (Jennifer) Alsleben of Aberdeen; eight grandchildren, Dakota Boese, Spencer Dunlavy, Kaitlyn Dunlavy, Ashlyn Stuewe, Addisyn Stuewe, Quentin Stuewe, Owin Alsleben and Eldin Alsleben; her father, Roland Haar of Aberdeen; four brothers, Rory (Kathy) Haar, Dean (Gaylene) Haar, Kary (LeaAnn) Haar and Paul (Jody) Haar, all of Aberdeen; and two sisters, Lisa (Glenn) Evenson of Humboldt, SD, and Stacy (Chris) Serr of Aberdeen. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marlene (11-27-2015). The family prefers memorials to Wylie Park, Storybook Land, or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Sunday School. Carlsen Funeral Home and Crematory of Aberdeen has been entrusted with arrangements. www.carlsenfh.com