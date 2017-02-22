The funeral for Amaryllis Rabenberg was held on Saturday, February 18, at the First Lutheran Church of Britton with Rev. Terrill Sorensen officiating. Burial was in the Britton Cemetery.

Amy passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at Wheatcrest Hills in Britton, surrounded by her family. She was 88 years of age.

Amaryllis Marie Ehlers was born on June 11, 1928, at Douglas, ND, to Oscar Kirk “Jack” and Otellia Bertina (Hillesland) Ehlers. As an infant, she moved with her family to Hamilton, ND, and a short time later to Ellendale, ND, where she attended elementary school. In 1942, the family moved to Britton. Amy graduated from Britton High School in 1946. She continued her education at Northern State Teachers College in Aberdeen, graduating in 1950. After completing her education, she taught school in McLaughlin, SD, for a year.

On July 21, 1951, she was united in marriage with Charles Ronald Rabenberg at Wakpala, SD. They lived, farmed, and raised their family in the Britton area, most of it on the Rabenberg home place located four and a quarter miles east of Britton. Charles passed away there on May 19, 1999.

Amy was a member of the First Lutheran Church of Britton, having served as a Sunday School teacher, active in the ladies group, was past president of the church council, and had been instrumental in developing the church library. She also belonged to the Britton Study Club, the Merry Wives Extension Club, a birthday club, and P.E.O. Over the years she had been a supporter of and active in the Britton Community Theater.

She was an avid reader, an excellent seamstress and knitter, and enjoyed baking and entertaining. Every morning she would write a letter to one of her relatives or friends. Although she wasn’t extremely fond of gardening, she did it to provide food for her family, and took pleasure in growing flowers. Most of all, it will be Amy’s selfless, gracious spirit that will be remembered by those who were recipients of her giving and caring ways. She was truly a lady, in every sense of the word.

Cherishing her memory are her children, Mary Joan (Dick Allen) Rabenberg of Lincoln, NE, Anne (Gary) Zittlow of St. Cloud, MN, Charles K. (June) Rabenberg of Britton, John K. Rabenberg, Judith (David) East of Atlanta, GA, Peter Rabenberg of Britton, and Brian (Lori) Rabenberg of Britton; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; a brother, Kirk Ehlers of Britton; and a number of nieces, nephews, and their families.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband; and a daughter, Elizabeth Jean Rabenberg; and a granddaughter.

The family suggests memorials may be directed to the Britton Public Library, P. O. Box 299, Britton SD 57430, or First Lutheran Church, P. O. Box 150, Britton, SD 57430.

Condolences may be directed to Charles Rabenberg, 11176 427th Avenue, Britton, SD 57430.

