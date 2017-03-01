Alyce Spooner, Forman, ND, formerly of Britton, SD and Havana, ND, passed away at the Oakes Community Hospital on February 25, 2017, at the age of 96. The family is planning an inurnment in July of 2017.

Alyce Lorraine Monson was born on October 5, 1920, to Orville and Mae (Jones) Monson, rural Veblen. She attended rural country school before graduating from Sisseton High School. She then attended Northern State Teachers College in Aberdeen. Alyce met and married Loy Averill Eaton while she was teaching at a school near the Eaton farmstead. Alyce and Loy farmed north of Lake City until Loy became ill and passed away on August 10, 1955.

Alyce moved to Britton with her six children after Loy’s death. She worked various jobs to support her family. Alyce most enjoyed her time working at the school, especially the time with her kindergarten kids. As an avid reader, Alyce valued education.

Alyce met Reuben Spooner and they married in 1971. They lived on the Spooner farm west of Havana, where they raised big gardens until moving into Havana in 1995. They later moved to Britton in 1999, where Reuben passed away in January 2007.

In June of 2008, she moved into the Four Seasons Healthcare Center, Forman, ND. She was a resident there until the time of her death at the Oakes Hospital.

Surviving Loy and Alyce are their six children, John (Audrey Estebo) Eaton, Jill (David) Lehmann, Harold (Lynn) Eaton, David (Katie) Eaton, Faye Kann, and Linda Reisenweber; her grandchildren, Anne and Alyce Eaton, Michelle and Richard Lehmann, Erin and Brian Eaton, Amy, Stephanie, Jeremy and Kylie Eaton, Jennifer Kann Christensen, and Kyle and Ben Reisenweber; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Irving Monson; sister-in-law, Vivian Monson; and brother-in-law, Robert Eaton.

Alyce was preceded in death by her two husbands, Loy Eaton and Reuben Spooner; siblings, James (Bud) Monson and Patricia Hofland; and three sisters-in-law, Joy (Eaton) Johnson, Maxine (Eaton) Bradford, and Margery “Midge” (Eaton) Kieler.

The Price Funeral Chapel of Britton has been entrusted with Alyce’s arrangements. An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net.

Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Jill Lehmann, 10123 436th Ave., Britton, SD 57430.