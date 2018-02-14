Work On Pipeline Wraps Up

COUNTY COMMISSION

TransCanada informed the Marshall County Commission that it was finishing up work on repairing the Keystone Pipeline leak yesterday (Tuesday) at the commission’s regular Tuesday meeting.

The leak was discovered on Nov. 16 when sensors indicated a decrease of pressure in the line. Estimates were that 210,000 gallons of crude oil had spilled before the 2,687-mile pipeline was shut down. The line, constructed in 2010, transports crude oil from Canada to Oklahoma and Illinois.

Pipe from the source of the leak was sent to be tested to determine the cause of the problem, but TransCanada has not yet released any findings.

TransCanada was fully mobilized for the cleanup with about 165 workers four days after the spill on Nov. 20. In the initial stages of the cleanup workers were on site 24-7, and workers have been on site and security set up around the area until Tuesday.

Contaminated soil at the site was removed and replaced with clean soil. When the CRP grows back this summer TransCanada officials said there should not be any remaining sign of the leak site.

County Finance Officer Megan Biel said one thing will remain from the cleanup effort. One-lane traffic only had been allowed on the middle bridge on County 11 (Amherst Road) while trucks were transporting contaminated soil. That oneway traffic will remain due to the condition of the bridge, but it will be governed by stop signs and not stop lights. The bridge is scheduled to be replaced this summer if funding is available.

In other action the board met with the Britton City Council and the Miller Township Board to discuss the route for emergency vehicles in the case of a train blocking the road to the hospital. The township agreed to maintain the road that runs south of the Britton Grain Terminal, and Britton City and Marshall County agreed to split the cost of materials to maintain the road.

A public meeting will be held in Eden at the Eden Café on Monday, March 5, to discuss two miles of 438th Avenue. The road is currently a township road but now has increased traffic and some safety concerns due to new homes and hills that hinder visibility. Commissioners are looking for input from Eden area residents as to what they would like to see done with the road and whether they would like it to remain a township road or become part of the county system.

The commission approved spring load limits on county roads going into effect on March 1.

Based on taking out a loan for the entire project, residents’ water bills could increase about $5.50. But the city also has options of paying for some of the project up front and also of adjusting water rates.

Fixing the drainage issues is a preliminary step to re-doing the streets in the city.

In other action the council approved a four percent wage increase for all city employees who have completed their probation period retroactive to Jan. 1. The city also is combining administrative and employee policies for 2018 and that issue was tabled for further review.

A five-year lease with Sprint for the land near the baseball/softball complex on the south edge of the city for $700 per month with a 3.9 percent annual increase was approved. The lease is renewable for a second five-year term.

City resident Andy Weber met with the board about a sewer repair issue. When the sewer project was done a portion of old pipe was not replaced to his property line and he paid for the repair. The city agreed to reimburse Weber $3,733.06 to pay for the pipe replacement.

Venture Communications informed the council that there will be a cable television rate increase in March of $3.50 for basic cable and about the same increase for packages offered.

A wellness program for employees was discussed and Finance Officer Marie Marlow was given the okay to check into possibilities of the city paying for a portion of a membership at the Marshall County Healthcare Wellness Center.

The council plans to accept bids for haying land at the airport and will come up with bid specifications. The first reading of a water rates ordinance clarifying policies on paying bills and city action for nonpayment was also approved.

An executive session to discuss personnel was held for 14 minutes. Upon resuming regular session no action was taken.

The next regular meeting