Winter Storm Hits Area

A winter storm that hit most of South Dakota slowed activities in the Marshall County area Monday and Tuesday.

The Britton-Hecla and Langford Area Schools both called off classes for the two days as seven inches of very wet snow, accompanied by some strong winds, blanketed the area on Monday. Snow continued throughout Monday night and into Tuesday morning, making travel difficult.

A number of area businesses, along with the Marshall County Courthouse were closed on Monday. The Courthouse was open for business beginning at noon on Tuesday, while the Farm Service Agency was closed on Tuesday.

Langford Area’s boys basketball team has been scheduled to play Colman-Egan on Tuesday night in Watertown to determine a Class B state tournament berth, but that game was moved to the Huron Arena at 6 p.m. tonight (Wednesday).

Some residents experienced up to two-hour power outages Monday morning. Jim Grimes of Lake Region Electric said that when a little bit of ice gets on power lines it can cause problems.

“When ice forms on the lines with wind they start jumping,” said Grimes. “If the top wire and bottom wire pass the power blinks, and if the two lines stick together the line will open. The two-hour outage time is the period of time it takes for a truck to get on site and for them to patrol the whole thing to make sure nothing is on the lines.”

Grimes said that the jumping lines were first a problem in the eastern portion of the county and then spread to the north and west.

“We were lucky it wasn’t worse than it was,” said Grimes. “It really turned out to be a normal day with our trucks starting at 8 a.m. and all back by 4:30 p.m. There was nothing overnight and no damage to the line.”

Residents in the Langford area also reported power flickering several times but no longer outages.

Temperatures remained relatively warm during the storm with a high of 32 and a low of 22 degrees on Monday. During the past seven days highs were 29 degrees or higher each day with lows staying above zero.

The moisture that came with the snow was welcomed by area producers who have had concerns of dry conditions heading into the spring planting season. Doug Oelkers Records of Britton measured .68 of an inch of moisture through Monday night.