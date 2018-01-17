Wet August Saves Year

Thanks to the second-wettest August in 51 years area producers had a “better than expected” harvest in 2017, but the overall moisture total for the year was below normal.

Doug Oelkers Records of Britton measured 4.49 inches of rain in August, well above the 100-year average of 2.43 inches. It was the wettest August since 6.09 inches fell in 2005 and 4.77 inches back in 1966.

The 2017 moisture total of 18.97 inches was over an inch below the 100-year average of 20.04 inches but well below the 23.70 average of the past decade (2007-2016).

Eight of the 12 past months came in with below average precipitation. The biggest drop-off from normal occurred in May when 1.67 inches was over an inch below the norm, and the July total was 1.2 inches drier than usual.

That was in contrast to a year ago when the moisture total was 22.94 inches, nearly three inches above normal. But much of that extra rain came in July when 7.26 inches was measured, well over the 2.88 average.