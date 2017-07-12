Wells Fargo Branch To Close

Britton area Wells Fargo Bank customers received a letter last week informing them that the Britton branch will close on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at noon.

The Britton branch was one of more than 400 bank branches across the country that Wells Fargo announced will close by the end of 2018. That’s on top of the 84 locations that were closed in 2016.

The bank closures represent a major change in the banking industry linked to Americans’ preference for online and mobile banking, and Wells Fargo is not alone. Its chief rivals Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase have also closed numbers of branch offices.

Since 2012 Bank of America has closed 15 percent of its branches, Chase nine percent, and Wells Fargo two percent. Wells Fargo still has 6,000 branches across 39 states, about 1,000 more branches than any other bank in America.

“They (consumers) still want to come into our branches,” said Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan, “but they’re also accessing us online, on mobile, through ATMs, and over the phone.”

Staci Schiller, spokesperson for Wells Fargo in South Dakota, said that a number of factors are taken into consideration when looking at closing a branch office.

“We make adjustments based on things like customer use of the branch, different market factors, economic trends, and competitor actions, and that process leads to expansion or closings. We have seen a decrease in customer traffic in Britton over the last few years. Branches continue to be really important in serving customer needs, but customers are also using our digital capabilities. There’s lots of shifting with demographics and technology, and it’s kind of a changing landscape.”

Wells Fargo said that the closings don’t signal widespread layoffs of bankers, tellers, and other branch employees. The bank said that many of the 200 closures it anticipates this year will be in close proximity to other locations it owns and many of the employees can be transferred to nearby branches.

However, in the case of the Britton branch, those jobs are being eliminated. Three local employees will be affected.

“The Britton employees can apply for other positions within our company for which they are qualified,” said Schiller. “If they don’t stay with Wells Fargo they will be eligible to receive some separation benefits based on years of service.”

Britton is the only branch among 48 in South Dakota being closed at this time. The branches in Viborg and Black Hawk did close earlier this year, Wells Fargo went from two to one branch in Aberdeen, closing the office located at Kessler’s. Later this year plans are to close two older branches in Yankton and consolidate them in a brand new building on the north side of the city.

“It’s not an easy decision to close a branch, and it’s not one we take lightly,” stressed Schiller, who said she could not release the number of local customers that will be affected. “But no accounts will be impacted. We are sending our Britton customers to Groton and calling that our receiving branch, but customers may also go to Sisseton, Aberdeen, or anyplace else they wish.”

Wells Fargo began operations in Britton in 2002 when the company purchased Marquette Bank, which had previously served the community. Schiller said that the building that housed the bank is owned by Wells Fargo and will be sold.

The closings are part of a broader Wells Fargo plan to save about $2 billion a year by the end of 2018.