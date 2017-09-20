Veblen First Responders Call For Help

It’s a service that we tend to take for granted until we need it, but Veblen area residents are facing the possibility of no longer having a First Responders unit to help in case of medical emergencies.

The situation has come to the point where the Veblen unit has been advertising in The Britton Journal to try and find people to help keep the service going.

“If you live in Veblen or in the area that surrounds this community, please read this request,” says the advertisement. “The Veblen First Responders is close to being unable to render services due to lack of personnel. This important medical service needs volunteers if it is to continue to provide aid to individuals in time of need. Your help is urgently needed.”

Jerry Nelson is an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and an original member of the Veblen First Responders, and he is concerned.

“When we started the service in the late 90’s we had seven EMT’s and additional first responders,” said Nelson, who also serves on the fire department. “But some of them have moved or retired and now we’re down to three EMT’s and three first responders, and those three EMT’s are all in their 60’s and looking to retire.”

Current EMT’s include Nelson, Wanda Lien, and Tom Henning. First responders include Leo Greseth, Sami Rein, and Andrea Rein.

The Veblen First Responders work under the Marshall County Ambulance Service. Veblen has an ambulance outfitted with emergency equipment to respond to calls but cannot transport patients. Their job is to do what they can to address the situation while waiting for the ambulance from Britton to arrive.

In Veblen’s case – being 27 miles away – that can easily be over half an hour. That’s why Nelson says it’s so important that the First Responders continue. That half hour can spell the difference between life and death, and due to the shortage of personnel, there have been cases where nobody from Veblen has been available to respond.

It’s not just a Veblen problem. The Marshall County Ambulance out of Britton has also struggled in recent years, and communities across the state face similar issues. Part of the problem is increased requirements for training, and it becomes difficult for people to make that time commitment.

Initial training for first responders is 120 hours with EMT’s requiring additional hours. But Nelson thinks it is worth it.

“I took the training so I would know how to do stuff if somebody is having trouble. Sometimes it can happen to a member of your family, and you are able to help until somebody gets there. It is a commitment, but it’s also very rewarding when I can help somebody.”

Leo Greseth, who joined the First Responders five years ago, serves double duty as Fire Chief of the Veblen Fire Department and reinforced the fact that lack of numbers is becoming critical.

“We had a meeting to discuss closing down,” said Greseth. “It’s coming if we don’t get some more people. The community needs it, but the community needs to step up, too.”

Greseth said that in recent months the Veblen First Responders have not been able to come up with the required two people to respond to calls about 50 percent of the time. He said the state is also looking to up that requirement to three people. His hope is that Veblen area residents will look at this as an opportunity to serve their community.

Greseth encourages people to go on a call to experience what it is like.

“I always say come on a call and try it. See if you like it and see if you can handle it. It does take a special breed of person to be able to walk up and physically save a life. But for every hour you’re away from home, all you have to do is save one life and it pays. Your kids will look up to you as a hero the rest of your life just for the fact that you were willing to do it.”

Veblen also has a significant Hispanic population and Greseth would love to see some Hispanic people get involved.

“We’ve had some firefighters that are Hispanic, and you know that Hispanic call will come when it will be important to be able to communicate.”

Both Nelson and Greseth said the Veblen community has been very supportive of the First Responders.

“The local area supports everything really well that the Fire Department and First Responders do,” concluded Greseth. “We can’t ask for anything better. Funding is not an issue. It’s just finding bodies and people to do it.”

Anyone with an interest or questions is encouraged to contact Nelson (701-212-2589) or Greseth (605-924-0127).