Two City Elections To Be Held

Two elections are scheduled among area towns on April 10, while petitions for Britton City Council positions will be available Thursday for a possible June 5 election.

The deadline for filing petitions for the April election was Friday, while the deadline for Britton petitions to be filed at City Hall is Tuesday, March 27. Britton petitions may also be picked up at City Hall located at Main Street Center.

Three petitions were filed for a single three-year trustee position at Pierpont. Incumbent JaDee Dwight, Wayne Schmidt, and Salina Pena will be vying for that spot.

A petition was filed in Lake City requesting that the city board be expanded from three to five members. Lake City residents will vote yes or no on the proposal. One board position currently held by Adrian Heitmann was also up for election this spring, and Robert Braun was the only person to file for the threeyear seat.

One seat was up for election in Langford. That threeyear position had been vacant since the resignation of Sherri Schock and will be filled by the lone petitioner Jordan Hupke.

Four seats were up for election in Hecla and three incumbents filed petitions for the two-year spots. They include Barb Cowley in Ward 1, Gary Clark in Ward 2, and Kim Kipp in Ward 3. The second year of a two-year position in Ward 2, currently held by Jim Wilson who had been appointed, will be vacant with no petitions filed.

Four two-year terms in Veblen are expiring this spring and nobody filed petitions. Those spots are currently held by Charles Baus, mayor; Frank Gustafson, Ward 1; Betty Hilleson, Ward 2; and Thomas Henning, Ward 3. The council is expected to reappoint the incumbents to the board spots.

The three-year term of Joe Fox is up this spring in Eden and he was the only person filing for the position. Incumbent Shane Johnson was also the only person to file a petition for a three-year position in Claremont.

The terms of three Britton City Council members will expire this spring. Those twoyear positions are currently held by Travis Santistevan in Ward 1, Brian Freeman in Ward 2, and Austin Sasker in Ward 3. Both Santistevan and Sasker were appointed to the positions when previous council members moved out of the ward.