Trip Was Once- In-A-Lifetime

They called it a “once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Graduated Langford Area senior Julia Swenson, the daughter of Mike and Sarah Swenson, and senior-to-be Lexi Wika, the daughter of Mark and Melissa Wika, had plenty of stories to tell last week after returning from a 16-day tour of Europe with the Midwest Ambassadors of Music. The two girls were part of a group of over 200 musicians from 63 schools in the state to make the trip.

“Being able to go with a bunch of people our age and meeting new friends made it a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and we would recommend it to anyone,” said the girls, who were both members of the chorus. “Anyone who gets the opportunity, take it. You’ll have the time of your life.”

A 100-voice choir and 110-piece band from South Dakota traveled together to England, France, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Lichtenstein, and Germany.

The adventure began with practices at South Dakota State University in Brookings. Then a bus took them to Minneapolis where they hopped a plane – the first flight for both girls - to New York City. After a seven-hour layover they headed to London, England, where they had their first performance and spent three days.

“I liked seeing the Piccadilly Circus, which is like a town square with lots of shopping places,” said Swenson. “And Big Ben was pretty neat.”

“What impressed me most were the drivers – on the left side of the road,” noted Wika.

A ferry trip and long bus ride took the group to Paris, France. There were no performances in France but the memories will linger for a lifetime.

“We got to see the Eiffel Tower lit up at night, “said Swenson, who took the 620 steps – to the second of three levels. “And it twinkles,” added Wika.

A total of 20,000 individual lights operate independently to make the twinkling effect. The tower lights up during the evening for five minutes every hour. The Notre Dame Cathedral was also a highlight.

The girls said that there were no performances in France due to recent terrorist activities, but they “tried not to worry about it.”

Performances were primarily in cathedrals, and in addition to England, the group performed in Venice, Italy, Switzerland, and Austria. The Austria concert was memorable in that the choir was forced to sing without a piano and do all the pieces a capella.

Wika called getting the chance to perform in those venues “breathtaking, and all those big stained glass windows were impressive.”

Both girls agreed that Switzerland was their favorite country among the seven on the tour, even though it was hotter than they expected.

“Switzerland is a beautiful place,” said Swenson. “It takes a while to get there and you zig-zag up the mountain. But Switzerland is not super-populated and all the small towns reminded me of home. The people were also so warm and welcoming. Even when we left it was awesome – the townspeople danced and played music for us.”

The group also had a chance to swim in an Olympic pool in Austria and to see a ski jumper practicing on artificial turf, they had lunch in Lichtenstein, and then were off to Germany and Italy.

The food was a hit for the music ambassadors. Swenson liked the crepes in Paris, while Wika had a preference for the macaroons. Germany had “really good pasta,” and everywhere the ice cream was good.

“The ice cream tasted way better over there,” said Wika. “The pistachio in Switzerland was really good.”

Now the two girls are settling back into their summer routines. Swenson is preparing to begin her college career at Lake Area Tech in Watertown with a double major in photography and accounting. Wika is back to work and preparing for the fall volleyball season. And both were still adjusting to the seven-hour time difference.

“Everything was amazing and beautiful, and getting to experience different cultures and food was fun,” concluded Swenson. “We were continually busy over there, and there was always something to do.”

“We also had a chance to meet a lot of new friends, and we plan to stay connected with them,” added Wika. “Everything definitely met our expectations.”