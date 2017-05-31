Town Honors Fallen Heroes

A Britton native returned home in uniform for the last time on Memorial Day and asked attendees at the annual program to pledge to put aside time each year on that day to pay respect and tribute to those who gave their lives for our freedom.

Col. Scott St. Sauver, Garrison Commander at Camp Ripley near Little Falls, MN, and a 1980 Britton High School graduate, was the featured speaker at the Britton Memorial Day Program. He will be retiring later this year and he and his wife, Deb (Pfitzer), will be returning to Marshall County and living at Clear Lake.

He credited his family and the Britton community for inspiring him in his career.

“I would not be here today if not for my home community of Britton,” said Col. St. Sauver. “The values I have were instilled in me by the community and my family.”

St. Sauver asked program attendees to consider what Memorial Day meant to them. For him Feb. 21, 2005, is burned into his memory.

“That was the day that three members of my unit were killed by a roadside bomb in Iraq,” said Col. St. Sauver. On this Memorial Day I want to thank everyone in the community and nation who made it possible for us to meet here today. We honor them by paying tribute to the gift they have given our nation.”

St. Sauver also expressed thanks to all veterans who have served their nation. He asked all those veterans in attendance to stand and be recognized.

Members of the Britton- Hecla band played the National Anthem, and Katherine Telkamp performed, “Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor.” Veterans Service Officer Dave Daberkow served as emcee.

The Britton Color Guard advanced and retired the colors and Britton Cub Scout and Girl Scout representatives led the Pledge of Allegiance. Pastor Dan Lykens gave the invocation and benediction.