Total Of 146 Flu Cases In SD; Shots Urged

People should not delay getting a flu shot now that flu activity is increasing in South Dakota.

So far this season, South Dakota has reported 146 laboratory-confirmed cases and 26 flu-related hospitalizations. The best way to prevent getting sick with influenza is to receive a dose of influenza vaccine.

“It’s not too late to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Joshua Clayton, state epidemiologist for the Department of Health. “It takes about two weeks after getting a flu shot for your body to build protection against the flu, so get vaccinated now to protect you and your loved ones.”

Annual flu vaccination is recommended for everyone age six months and older. Groups like pregnant women, children younger than five years, people over 65 years and people with chronic medical conditions are at higher risk for flurelated complications, such as pneumonia, hospitalization, and death. Healthcare workers and household contacts of high-risk populations, such as those with young infants, should also be vaccinated.