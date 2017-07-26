Timing Good For $3.6M Plan

Timing can be everything, and Langford Area School District patrons were told Monday and Tuesday that the timing is perfect for a proposed school project.

Langford Area has spent the past several months doing an assessment of its facilities to determine its needs and formulating a plan to address those needs. Superintendent Monte Nipp, Tom Hurlbert of CO-OP Architecture of Aberdeen, and Tom Oster of Dakota Education Consulting of Volga headed four meetings held in Eden and Pierpont on Monday and Claremont and Langford on Tuesday to tell area residents about what they called “the first draft” of that plan.

The primary purpose of the meetings was to inform district patrons of the possible proposal and to get feedback. Meeting attendees were encouraged to ask questions and to contact Langford Area administrators or board members with questions or concerns.

“We really want to hear from you,” Nipp told 20 attendees of the Eden meeting and about 30 at Pierpont on Monday prior to the other two meetings last night Tuesday. “We still are looking at different options and value your input.”

Nipp said if the district moves forward with the plan a bond vote would be held in September. If that passes, the district would advertise for bids in December or January with work scheduled to begin in the spring of 2018.

Cost estimates for the entire project as presented is $3.66 million. That includes $2.6 million for new construction which includes a multipurpose gym, a weight room/wellness center, a band and chorus room, and bathrooms.

The other million dollars would cover a multitude of needs including a new roof on the 1960 elementary building, replacing of the 1959 fire alarm panel, a larger special education room, paving of the parking lot and aprons around the school, new lighting at the football field, building of a bus barn, and additional storage.

“This is perfect timing if you are going to do something like this,” Oster told Eden meeting attendees.

Oster said the timing is good for several reasons. The school district made its final payment on July 1 on the 20-year-old high school building that has required a .31 mill levy. That means that someone with a $100,000 house in the original Langford School district has been paying $31 per year in taxes. That will go away.

The exception to that is the district patrons that were reorganized into the Langford Area School District from the Roslyn District after the high school was built. They have not been paying that .31 mill.

Another .30 mill for all district patrons has disappeared due to a legislative change that eliminated school districts from levying taxes to fund teacher retirement.

Another change that will affect future projects is a legislative change to will just about cut in half the amount of money schools raise through taxes in their capital outlay fund. That change takes effect in the 2020-21 school year and will likely make it more difficult for schools to undergo major projects.

Oster said that the mill levy for most Langford Area School District taxpayers would remain the same.

“If the school borrowed all of the $3.6 million the bond levy would be .61 mills,” said Oster. “That is the exact amount of savings due to paying off the high school and eliminating the pension fund.”

Oster also presented the scenario of a $3.2 million loan if the school is able to accumulate capital outlay funds to make an initial payment. Over 20 years that would drop the mill levy to .45.

The size of the Langford Area School District also helps to offset the cost of the project to patrons.

“You have a blessing here because you have a large district,” noted Oster. “When you’re trying to do a bond issue the burden is less when you are able to spread it out over a larger area.”

Some tweaks could also be made to lower the costs. One example given was the estimated cost of the football lights at $200,000. Oster said there may be some ways to get that done for less.

Oster also stressed to attendees that a number of things included in the proposal will need to be done sometime in the near future.

“Some of the things are not wants, they are absolute needs, like the leaking roof of the elementary, the fire alarm system, the risk of liability with the current parking lot, and ADA compliance,” said Oster. “Some of those costs will happen regardless.”

Nipp reiterated that the timing is right for the school to invest in its future.

“Our study showed that we have a number of needs that we have to address, and it’s really important for us to stay on top of our facilities. With the changes made by the legislature, now is the time to address those needs while we still have the flexibility.”