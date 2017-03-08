Telling Heroes’ Stories

Britton native Col. Scott St. Sauver has a passion for fishing and a calling to help veterans, and he’s found a way to marry those two causes.

Col. St. Sauver, a 1980 Britton High School graduate, is currently serving as the Post Commander and Commander of the Training Support Unit that is responsible for the day-to-day operations at Camp Ripley, MN. He plans to retire in October after being in the service for 37 years, but he already is working on his retirement plan.

Part of that plan is moving back to the Britton area with his wife, Debra (Pfitzer), also a 1980 BHS grad. The other part is taking an active role in the production of American Heroes Outdoors, a television show that will begin airing on Sunday mornings on Fox North and on the Midco Cable TV network. The program will tell stories of veterans, and also of first responders, firemen, and law enforcement personnel – American heroes all.

“Many of these people are too humble to tell their stories themselves, but when you sit a Vietnam veteran down with a currently serving soldier on a lake, or hiking through the woods, or hunting, they start to talk to each other,” said St. Sauver. “I believe that you help veterans one person at a time. Looking them in the eye, and them looking in yours, and truly caring. En masse doesn’t work.

“I’ve also always felt that we needed to do more with connecting currently serving soldiers with veterans. They share in that common brotherhood of arms and can experience the healing I think needs to happen. At the same time they have a story that we need to tell about great things they have done for their communities, regions, and country.”

The show is the brainchild of Staff Sergeant David Morris from Moorhead, MN, and St. Sauver was impressed with what he saw.

“I watched him develop this show on his own with his passion, and I saw how much integrity and support he had. It was also exactly the format that would work for a 501c3 non-profit organization,” said St. Sauver. “We hooked up and just formed our board of directors, so we’re on our way. This will be our first production year with the first scheduled release to be in 2018.”

St. Sauver will serve as the Chief Operating Officer for American Heroes Outdoors and as president of the board. There were six shows filmed last year that will appear on Fox North and Midco beginning on Sunday mornings in April. Plans call for 13 episodes in 2018 with hopes to go to a national audience with another 13 episodes in 2019.

“These stories are everywhere around us, and we want people to tell us their stories,” noted St. Sauver. “People can contact us on our Facebook page or` go to our web site (americanheroesoutdoors.com).

One thing St. Sauver hopes to accomplish is to tell those good stories to counteract the bad.

“A perfect example right now is law enforcement. They do so much for us every day and all you see is cell phone video of the worst of the worst.”

Most importantly, St. Sauver hopes to use the outdoors to promote healing.

“I don’t think we’re doing enough to heal the mental scars. The military spends millions of dollars providing services to veterans, but I don’t think we’ve begun to understand yet the mental scars that our veterans and currently serving soldiers are carrying.

“Coming from a small town like Britton, I learned that trust means everything, and you don’t tell people things if you don’t trust them. The show is a mechanism to get them to tell their stories.”

St. Sauver has long worked to connect veterans with the outdoors. He started a “Trolling for the Troops” program at Fort Ripley with currently serving veterans. Upon retirement, he knew he wanted to do veterans advocacy work as well as have more time to devote to fishing.

“Everybody changes when you go to war. When you serve in those environments, you change,” stressed St. Sauver. “We just need to help them get through those changes, and one of the ways you do that is to help them feel good about themselves again.

“This show isn’t about fishing or hunting. It’s about people’s stories, but they tell those stories because of that outdoor environment. Sitting on the water or watching a sunset gives you time to communicate and makes all the difference in the world.”