Sweep For B-H Speakers

The Britton-Hecla oral interpretation team earned straight superiors at the State Oral Interpretation Festival Saturday in Aberdeen.

Katherine Telkamp received a superior with distinction for her poetry presentation. This is a new rating at the festival and means that all three judges gave her perfect scores for all five sections of the ballot.

Haley Ringkob was one point short of a perfect ballot and earned a superior medal for her oration. She also teamed up with her sister, Regan, in the duet category, and they also earned superior medals.

The team was one of nine schools awarded a team excellence plaque and is coached by Christina Bosse and Gretchen Christenson.