This entry from the Buckhorn Rodeo Association and MT Feeds earned second place recognition in the lighted parade during Britton’s Christmas on Parade activities on Saturday.
Britton-Hecla oral interpretation team members from left to right Katherine Telkamp, Haley Ringkob, and Regan Ringkob were superior winners in the state contest held in Aberdeen.
Sweep For B-H Speakers
The Britton-Hecla oral interpretation team earned straight superiors at the State Oral Interpretation Festival Saturday in Aberdeen.
Katherine Telkamp received a superior with distinction for her poetry presentation. This is a new rating at the festival and means that all three judges gave her perfect scores for all five sections of the ballot.
Haley Ringkob was one point short of a perfect ballot and earned a superior medal for her oration. She also teamed up with her sister, Regan, in the duet category, and they also earned superior medals.
The team was one of nine schools awarded a team excellence plaque and is coached by Christina Bosse and Gretchen Christenson.